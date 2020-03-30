Nightly closures on 406
Drivers will need to avoid the 406 at night between Fourth Ave and Westchester.
Nightly closures from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. are in effect until Tuesday.
Detour routes have been posted for traffic in both directions.
-
COVID-19 | Monday Niagara Region Update - Dr. Mustafa Hirji
Tim talks to Dr. Mustafa Hirji Niagara Region Public Health's Acting Medical Officer of Health, he provides a weekly covid-19 stats update.
-
Pathstone offering free live stream event
“The White & Bright > FREE Live Stream Affair” will now be livestreamed WED APR 8. Learn how to better connect with every relationship in your life. Dr. Gary Chapman brings The 5 Love Languages to life. events.pathstonefoundation.ca
-
One Dish, One Mic - Episode 39, March 29, 2020 - FULL SHOW
With special guest Fran Davis from Frantastic Health