Nightly closures on 406

CKTB News- Road work

Drivers will need to avoid the 406 at night between Fourth Ave and Westchester.

Nightly closures from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. are in effect until Tuesday.

Detour routes have been posted for traffic in both directions.

