Nightly fireworks over Niagara Falls blast off tonight

Nightly fireworks return over Niagara Falls tonight.

The 2023 Falls Fireworks Series kick off at 10 p.m. tonight, continuing each evening until October.

"Enjoy an unforgettable evening in Niagara Falls with a jaw-dropping fireworks displays against the backdrop of the American and Canadian Horseshoe Falls. For years, Falls Fireworks Series at Niagara Parks has dazzled visitors with over 100 spectacular fireworks displays each year."

The fireworks can be viewed anywhere from the top of the falls to Queen Victoria Park, however displays are subject to weather conditions.

Meantime, all Niagara Parks Heritage Sites will reopen seven days a week, beginning tomorrow.