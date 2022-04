Fireworks will return to Niagara Falls next month.

Niagara Falls Tourism says the 2022 Niagara Falls Fireworks series will kick-off on Friday, May 20th for the Victoria Day long weekend and continue every night at 10:00pm until Monday, October 10th.

That's a total of 144 shows scheduled from May to October.

Officials are reminding residents and tourists that all fireworks displays are subject to weather conditions.