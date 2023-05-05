Nightly fireworks will return to Niagara Falls on the Friday of the Victoria Day weekend

Niagara Falls has unveiled its latest fireworks schedule.

The popular annual fireworks series begins the Friday of the Victoria Day weekend and will run until October 9th.

"The spectacular sought-after fireworks series, set over the Falls, offers a stunning show against the backdrop of both the American Falls and Canadian Horseshoe Falls. "

The fireworks are held each night at 10 p.m. and run for about 5 min.

“Niagara Falls is known for memorable entertainment. The Niagara Falls Fireworks builds on an extraordinary lineup of entertainment options for the summer season, continuing to showcase our city’s reputation as Canada’s entertainment capital,” said Janice Thomson, President and CEO of Niagara Falls Tourism. “Visitors can look forward to live music, new attractions and experiences and exciting new culinary options.”