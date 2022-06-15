Nik Wallenda unveils exhibit marking the 10-year anniversary of his tight rope walk across the falls

A ceremony was held today to recognize the 10-year anniversary of Nik Wallenda’s walk across Niagara Falls.

Wallenda was in Niagara today along with Niagara Parks, the City of Niagara Falls and Ripley Entertainment to unveil a new commemorative exhibit sharing the story of Wallenda’s 2012 achievement.

The new limited-time exhibit has been installed outside Table Rock Centre at the brink of the Horseshoe Falls, recreating the iconic walk.

Produced and generously provided by Ripley Entertainment, visitors will enjoy stopping in for a photo next to a replica statue of Wallenda.

It was back on the night of June 15, 2012, Wallenda famously walked into a wall of mist on a wire cable from Goat Island in Niagara Falls, New York, to Table Rock Centre on the Canadian side of the Horseshoe Falls.

A crowd of over 130,000 people gathered to watch in Queen Victoria Park, another 10,000 estimated in the New York State Park, plus a live television broadcast to an audience of 500 million more viewers.

Wallenda is a member of the famed ‘Flying Wallendas’ circus family, and became the first to cross the Niagara Gorge in more than a century and the first person to wire walk above the Horseshoe Falls.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years since my dream of becoming the first person to ever walk directly over the precipice of Niagara Falls came true. This walk has enabled me to inspire people all over the world that we can reach and achieve goals that seem beyond our limits. I’m forever grateful to the Niagara Falls community for embracing me and making my dream possible.” Nik Wallenda