Nine farms and businesses in West Niagara getting natural gas connection for the first time

Nine additional farms and businesses in West Niagara will be able to hook up to natural gas for the first time.

MPP Sam Oosterhoff made the announcement today saying the government is making good on its promise to deliver affordable energy and expand natural gas pipelines to more communities.

"Access to natural gas will help more families and businesses find energy savings, while promoting economic development and job creation across Niagara-West."

Phase 2 of the Natural Gas Expansion Program will allocate more than $234 million to support approximately 8750 connections in 43 rural, northern and Indigenous communities.

Construction for projects under Phase 2 will begin as soon as this year, with all 28 expansion projects expected to be underway by the end of 2025.