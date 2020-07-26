Nine new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara over the weekend
Niagara Region Public Health has confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend: seven on Saturday and two today.
Currently, Niagara has 57 active cases of the virus and six active outbreaks.
Lincoln has the highest number of cases COVID-19 in Niagara, with Niagara on the Lake not far behind.
Ontario is reporting 137 new cases of COVID-19 today, with 26 of those cases in Ottawa and 25 in Windsor-Essex.
Currently, 87 people are hospitalized with the virus in Ontario.
