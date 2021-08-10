Nine new cases of COVID-19 reported in Niagara
Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara today.
No new deaths have been announced.
Eight cases have been resolved, leaving the number of active cases at 50.
The number of local residents getting their second shot continues to increase at 62.2%, while 70.6% have one dose.
No COVID patients are being treated in Niagara's hospitals.
