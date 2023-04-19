Nine people charged with impaired driving in Niagara

Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of people allegedly caught driving while impaired.

Nine people were charged between April 10th and the 16th.

In addition to being charged, they also have their licence suspended for 90 days.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

David M. FRISBY, 75yrs, Niagara-on-the-Lake

John J. DESHARNAIS, 59yrs, St. Catharines

Michael S. HOUSE, 50yrs, Valles Mines, Missouri

Kabir KABIR, 22yrs, Niagara Falls

Kyle M. KEARNES, 34yrs, St. Catharines

Noah C. SAYOC, 21yrs, Orchard Park, New York

Felipe RESTREPO ISAZA, 27yrs, St. Catharines

Tanya M. CHEPSIUK, 49yrs, Thorold

Jason J. MARION, 52yrs, St. Catharines