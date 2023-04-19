Nine people charged with impaired driving in Niagara
Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of people allegedly caught driving while impaired.
Nine people were charged between April 10th and the 16th.
In addition to being charged, they also have their licence suspended for 90 days.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
David M. FRISBY, 75yrs, Niagara-on-the-Lake
John J. DESHARNAIS, 59yrs, St. Catharines
Michael S. HOUSE, 50yrs, Valles Mines, Missouri
Kabir KABIR, 22yrs, Niagara Falls
Kyle M. KEARNES, 34yrs, St. Catharines
Noah C. SAYOC, 21yrs, Orchard Park, New York
Felipe RESTREPO ISAZA, 27yrs, St. Catharines
Tanya M. CHEPSIUK, 49yrs, Thorold
Jason J. MARION, 52yrs, St. Catharines
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - April 19th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Brandon Currie - Chartered Life Underwriter, Certified Financial Planner at C.R. Smith Financial
Karl Dockstader - Host of 1 Dish 1 Mic, rotating host of The Drive on CKTB
-
-
Roundtable Road Trip (Niagara Falls) - RT - Jim Diodati and Jason Burgess
Tim Denis is joined by: Jim Diodati, Mayor of Niagara Falls, and Jason Burgess, Chief Administrative Officer of Niagara Falls