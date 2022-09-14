Nine people facing impaired driving charges in Niagara
Niagara Police have released the latest list of people charged with impaired driving.
Nine drivers were charged by the police force between September 5th and the 11th.
In addition to being charged, these individuals are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood samle.
Thomas E. FIDLER, 51yrs, Welland
Daniel J. COLARD, 32yrs, Welland
Kyle T. NOBLES, 35yrs, Lincoln
Michael D. SHILLING, 59 yrs, Coral Springs, Florida
John BESIGYE, 24yrs, Waterloo
Christopher SARCINO, 64yrs, St. Catharines
Kathryn H. ARGHITTU, 37yrs, St. Catharines
Anthony J. LOCOCO, 36yrs, Thorold
Kyle K. MCGUIRE, 29yrs, St. Catharines.
St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik
