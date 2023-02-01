Nine people facing impaired driving charges in Niagara

Nine people are facing impaired driving charges in Niagara.

Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of names of people charged with the offence between January 23rd and the 29th.

"In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the Niagara Regional Police Service will be reporting the names of those people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region."

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Joshua D. SHIPSTONE, 28yrs, Dunnville

Nicholas R. KNUTT, 20yrs, Fort Erie

Shawntika E. PEACOCK, 28yrs, Welland

Brandon D. VANDUZEN, 43yrs, Thorold

Bryan J. BURKE, 37yrs, Niagara Falls

Jessica K. ROWE, 30yrs, St. Catharines

Daniel E. SMITH, 55yrs, St. Catharines

Alicia D. BROWN, 41yrs, Grimsby

Justin R. ROBINS, 33yrs, Port Colborne