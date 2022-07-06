Nine-storey building part of possible development on former GM property

The City of St. Catharines is looking for input on a possible development on the former GM property.

A nine-storey 351 unit apartment building and 14 townhouses are being proposed for a piece of the property on Pleasant Avenue.

The land is currently designated as medium density residential but the proposal is looking for an amendment to re-designate the property as high density.

The development would also include ground floor commercial as part of the apartment building as well as 359 parking spaces with a majority of those underground.

The city is holding a zoom open house on July 14th.

Those interested in taking part are being asked to register with city planner Taya Devlin at tdevlin@stcatharines.ca.