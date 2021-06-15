Nine year old boy injured in London attack released from hospital as accused faces terrorism charge

The nine-year old boy involved in the deadly attack in London has been released from hospital.

CTV News is reporting Fayez Afzaal is receiving a swell of support from the community as he continues on his road to recovery following the June 6th attack that killed his parents, his sister, and his grandmother.

Meanwhile the 20 year old man facing four charges of first degree murder and one charge of attempted murder is now facing an official terrorism charge under section 83 of the Criminal Code.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has said she considers it to be important for the attack to be labelled 'an act of terror.'

Officials have said they believe the 20 year old man was motivated by a hatred toward Muslim people and the attack was pre-meditated.