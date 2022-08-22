No arrests in Niagara Falls stabbing that left man with critical injuries

Police are investing a stabbing in Niagara Falls that left a man in critical condition.

On Saturday morning at 3:15 a.m. officers were called to the R Bar and Eatery on Main Street, near Ferry.

A man, found with serious stab wounds, was rushed to an out-of-region trauma centre in critical condition.

Police say the suspect may have fled the area in a dark-coloured SUV or sedan.

Detectives are appealing to anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009768.

Anyone in the area with closed circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras are asked to review their footage for suspicious activity for the period between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on August 20, 2022.