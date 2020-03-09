No ban on large public gatherings in Ontario yet

Despite a number of new cases of the novel coronavirus, health authorities in Ontario aren't yet recommending a ban on large, public gatherings.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the virus isn't circulating locally, and all 34 cases have been linked -- directly or indirectly -- to recent travel.

That number includes three new cases of the illness known as COVID-19 today.

The new cases are a man in his 50s who recently travelled to Germany, as well as a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s who were recently in Iran.