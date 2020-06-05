No Beach Day today
It would have been a perfect day to hit the sunny shores of Lake Erie, but for thousands of high school students around Niagara, this is not your typical Beach Day.
Students are reminded that beaches remain closed.
The first Friday in June has traditionally been the day teens around the region cut class and head to the beach.
Because of the pandemic, anyone caught lounging on the beach could be fined up to $750.
-
-
Anne Marie Thomas, insurancehotline.comInsurance Expert
-
Regional Chair Jim Bradley Region taking over canada summer games construction-1Region taking over Canada Summer Games construction