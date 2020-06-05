iHeartRadio
No Beach Day today

Bay Beach Fort Erie


It would have been a perfect day to hit the sunny shores of Lake Erie, but for thousands of high school students around Niagara, this is not your typical Beach Day.

Students are reminded that beaches remain closed.

The first Friday in June has traditionally been the day teens around the region cut class and head to the beach.

Because of the pandemic, anyone caught lounging on the beach could be fined up to $750.

