No cases of COVID-19 in Niagara, risk to residents remains low

There are no reported cases of COVID-19 in Niagara.

Public Health says the risk to residents remains ‘low.'

Niagara Public Health says it has been working with people who have travelled to affected countries to assess and manage possible COVID-19 cases and their close contacts.

Common signs of infection include:

Fever

New cough

Shortness of breath and difficulty breathing

In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, and rarely, death.

If you are concerned that you may have been exposed to, or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please contact Telehealth at (1-866-797-0000), your primary care provider, or Niagara Public Health.



If you have travelled to any of the impacted areas listed on the Government of Canada's COVID-19 active travel health notices within 14 days and have recently developed respiratory symptoms, avoid contact with others and contact your health care professional immediately.

All publicly-funded schools will be closed in Ontario for two weeks following March break to help slow the spread of the virus.