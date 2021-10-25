No celebration at Queen Victoria Park this NYE

There will be no New Year's Eve celebration at Queen Victoria Park in Niagara Falls this year.

The City of Niagara Falls and the Niagara Parks Commision confirming that the festivities will be on pause again this year due to the pandemic.

The two note that the Winter Festival of Lights and the new Niagara Falls Music Live concert series will still be going ahead.

The Concert Series will feature performances by Blue Rodeo, The Trews, and Serena Ryder between December 27th to January 1st.

Niagara Parks will also be offering special menus at its signature restaurant, Table Rock House Restaurant throughout the holiday season.