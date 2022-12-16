No changes for holiday garbage collection schedule in Niagara

There are no major changes to the holiday waste collection schedule in Niagara.

As Christmas Day and New Year's Day fall on a Sunday this year, there are no changes to the regular curbside collection schedule.

Households can put out two extra bags or cans of garbage without a tag on their first garbage collection week following Christmas Day.

Residents in single-family homes and apartments with six units or less will be able to put out four bags of garbage:

Christmas tree collection will be the week of January 9-13.

The trees will be composted but you are being reminded to remove all ornaments and decorations, Christmas trees wrapped in plastic, or buried in snow, or placed on top of snow banks will not be collected, and you should not put out an artificial tree as these would go out for large item collection.