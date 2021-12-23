No charges against Niagara officer in shooting death of man



The file is now closed after an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit into a Niagara police involved shooting.

The SIU found found no reasonable grounds to believe a Niagara Regional police officer committed a criminal offence into the shooting death of 27-year-old Martin Gordyn of Niagara-on-the-Lake last January.

Gordyn was in a stolen pickup truck when his vehicle was forced off the road and surrounded by police cruisers.

Police converged on the pickup. An officer discharged his firearm twice at Gordyn. He died from his wounds.

The SIU says it's satisfied that the officer acted within the limits of the criminal law when he fired his weapon