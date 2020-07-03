No charges following R.I.D.E. check on Canada Day near Sunset Beach
In an effort to address safety concerns of residents in the Sunset Beach area of St. Catharines, Niagara Regional Police conducted at R.I.D.E. check in that area on Canada Day.
NRP have been receiving information about large gatherings at the beach, putting it at its capacity limit.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions and safety concerns, uniform officers took it upon themselves to conduct a high presence of vehicle patrol, in the area.
The Traffic Enforcement Unit checked over 1500 vehicles that passed through the check point and administered 80 ASD tests.
NRP say no charges were laid.
