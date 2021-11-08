No charges in latest Niagara Regional Police RIDE Checks
No drivers were arrested during the latest Niagara Regional Police RIDE Checks in Lincoln and Niagara Falls.
Approximately 350 drivers were stopped on Saturday, including 30 drivers who were asked to provide a breath sample.
All drivers registered within the acceptable range.
-
AM Roundtable - Ruth Unrau and Chris RichardAM Roundtable - Ruth Unrau and Chris Richard
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: Nov 8Thanksgiving and Halloween may be giving rise to covid cases. Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.
-
view from the drive thru - Big Bird's vaccination sparks backlash from guess who? Conservatives.view from the drive thru - Big Bird's vaccination sparks backlash from guess who? Conservatives.