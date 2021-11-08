iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

No charges in latest Niagara Regional Police RIDE Checks

CKTB-News-NRP-Car

No drivers were arrested during the latest Niagara Regional Police RIDE Checks in Lincoln and Niagara Falls.

Approximately 350 drivers were stopped on Saturday, including 30 drivers who were asked to provide a breath sample.

All drivers registered within the acceptable range.
 

12

Latest Audio