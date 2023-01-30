No charges laid in Niagara-on-the-Lake weapons call

Police say a person who was arrested during a weapons call yesterday in Niagara-on-the-Lake has been released with no charges laid.

Officers were called to a disturbance yesterday afternoon at a home near Niagara Stone Road and Ann Street.

Crisis negotiators were called in over a concern that a firearm was involved.

Police eventually cleared the home and took one person in custody.

In an update issued today, the NRP reports that nothing illegal was found in the home and no criminal offence was made.

The person who had been arrested has been released from custody.