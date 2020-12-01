No concert or fireworks for New Year's Eve in Niagara Falls

It may hardly come as a surprise but there will be no NYE Niagara Falls.

Although they haven't formally announced it yet, the Niagara Parks Commission confirming there will be no New Year's Eve concert or fireworks in Queen Victoria Park this year.

The NPC has a message on their webpage saying that in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the New Year's Eve celebration will not include an outdoor concert or fireworks display.

The message goes on to suggests other ways to celebrate 2021 at Niagara Parks.

Chris Giles, Acting Manager of Communications for the NPC says a formal announcement is coming soon, but confirmed the traditional celebration at QVP is not happening.