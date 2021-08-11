No COVID-19 patients being treated in Niagara's hospitals as public health reports 7 new cases

There are still no COVID-19 patients being treated in Niagara's hospitals.

Niagara Public Health is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 today, with 53 cases considered active.

1330 doses of a COVID vaccine were administered yesterday in the region, for a total of 637,400 doses given out so far locally.

70.6% of Niagara residents have received one dose of a vaccine, while 62.4% have received both.

Almost half, 45%, of youth aged 12-17 have received two doses of a vaccine.

There are 324 new COVID-19 cases in Ontario and three deaths from the virus today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 234 of the new cases are in unvaccinated people and 32 are with one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

There are 108 people in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness and 70 people on ventilators.