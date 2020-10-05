NO COVID-19 walk in testing today in Ontario

If you were hoping to walk into a centre and get a COVID test today you are out of luck.

The province says no walk in testing will be done today.

It's all part of the effort to clear a backlog of almost 80,000 untested swabs.

Starting tomorrow, it will be by appointment only and limited to those exhibiting symptoms.

Testing is available at two Shopper's Drug Mart pharmacies in Niagara, but again by appointment only.

In Niagara Falls, the assessment site at GNGH has moved to the main hospital building.

There will be a dedicated entrance off North Street.