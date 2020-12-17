No curfew but nothing off the table: Premier Ford

With COVID 19 cases rising across Ontario, Premier Doug Ford says his government is considering further measures reduce the numbers.

Ford says the province won't impose a curfew, but a variety of potential measures are being discussed.

The premier says his government needs to weigh how further lockdowns could affect a number of sectors before any new restrictions are implemented.

"There's a lot of things to consider, the worst thing we can do is rush out there and make a snap decision, in a heart beat, we have to make sure that if we do make this decision is going to be two weeks, three weeks, is it going to be 28 days."

He also says if new lockdowns are imposed, the province will need to give people time to prepare.

Ford added nothing is off the table when it comes to reducing the spread of the virus.