No date yet but Ministry update on GM lands is back on

It looks like the Ministry of Environment will be rescheduling an update for residents on the former GM lands.

The ministry abruptly cancelled a meeting that was scheduled back on September 28th.

St Catharines MPP Jennie Stevens joined Tim Denis to talk about the issue

The goal of the meeting is to provide updated results from samples taken from around the Ontario Street property.

There is no date set yet or decision if the update will be provided to the current council or the incoming council that was recently elected