No definitive word on whether border closure will continue

The Prime Minister yesterday commenting on whether or not the Canada U.S. border will remain closed.

The deal to keep the border closed to non essential traffic expires next week.

Justin Trudeau says he realizes the situation in the U.S. involving COVID-19 is complex.

But he adds talks are underway and they are trying to determine what the next steps should be.

Yesterday, we learned Health Canada has stationed public health screeners at dozens of border crossings across the country as an added precaution.

