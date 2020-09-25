NO ELECTION | Liberals, NDP reach deal on COVID-19 aid
The minority Liberal government has secured support from the New Democrats over legislation to support workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That averts an immediate election.
The Liberal throne speech introduced Wednesday needed the support of at least one of the major opposition parties for the minority government to survive a confidence vote.
N-D-P leader Jagmeet Singh says the agreement provides for a paid sick leave program -- providing paid sick time to millions of people.
New Democrats want it to be permanent, but earlier Prime Minister Justin Trudeau indicated he did not favour that.
