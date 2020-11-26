No exceptions for holiday's at the Ontario LTC's

There will be no relaxing of any rules at the province's long term care homes this holiday season.

During a news conference today, Premier Doug Ford was asked about whether any exceptions would be made for the holiday, especially for those whose Christmas may be their last with family.

"It's very simple we cannot open these long term care homes. We can't have them take their parents out and bring them back, we have over 70-thousand long term care patients and residents in these homes, it would turn into an absolute disaster if we just let the doors open, if anything we need to lock it down even tighter"

Ford says he understands and he'd like to see his own extended family together for the holidays, but he says they cannot make exceptions for anyone.