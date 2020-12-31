No extended New Year's Eve service from St. Catharines Transit

Keeping with the stay at home message for New Year's Eve St. Catharines Transit will not be offering extended service tonight.

Typically, the city offers a special New Year's Eve schedule to make sure residents have a safe ride home after a night of celebrations.

But according to the city's social media accounts, "We should all be staying home this New Year's Eve to curb the spread of COVID-19. With that in mind, St. Catharines Transit will not offer its usual extended service schedule."