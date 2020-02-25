No GO train service from Niagara Falls to Aldershot this morning, GO buses are available

There will be no GO Train service this morning between Niagara Falls and Aldershot because of a new protest in support of both Mohawk and Wet'sue'wet'en demonstrators.

Protestors with the group Wet'suwet'en Strong: Hamilton in Solidarity have taken up a position on CN owned tracks between Aldershot GO and Hamilton GO.

As a result Metrolinx has posted that it will not be able to service Niagara Falls GO, St. Catharines GO, Hamilton GO or West Harbour GO stations this morning.

The transit agency says customers at the affected stations that normally take its trains will be able to take GO bus shuttles which will depart from our stations at the train departure time.

The GO bus shuttles will connect customers with train service at either Aldershot or Burlington GO.

As a result Lakeshore West riders are warned there may be some additional crowding on the trains this morning and they should budget more travel time.

Meantime, the group is continuing with a blockade this morning on Highway 6 between Argyle Street South and Greens Road in Caledonia.

The Wet'suwet'en Strong group posted on its website yesterday, "our intention is to stay here indefinitely and we are calling on others to join us."

