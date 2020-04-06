NO GOLFING!

As the weather starts warming up, there is a temptation to hit the links, but a word of advice, avoid the urge.

Last week, in Hamilton, police on bicycles, busted a golfer who snuck onto the Chedoke golf course, fining him $880 under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act which closed all public places and outdoor recreational sites including golf courses.

Police later confirmed they charged three other golfers with the same offense.

Meantime, in London, officers were called to break up a group of dozens of people who had snuck onto Fanshawe Golf Course to play a round.

Police tell CTV News they recieved a call about 25 golfers on the course.

Police couldn't confirm the exact number but say the golfers left without issue.