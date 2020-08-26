No grounds to charge officers in balcony death of 29 yr old woman in Toronto: SIU
A police watchdog says there are no grounds to charge officers who were in the home of Regis Korchinski-Paquet when she fell to her death from a Toronto balcony.
The Special Investigations Unit says six officers were in the 29-year-old woman's home when she fell from the balcony in May, while her mother and brother were nearby.
SIU director Joseph Martino says there's no evidence the officers committed a crime.
The decision comes after the arm's-length agency interviewed all six officers, along with 15 civilian witnesses.
The agency says investigators also received a written statement from the Korchinski-Paquet's father, with whom she had been speaking on the phone.
Korchinski-Paquet's death sparked protests in the city and calls to change the way police deal with people in mental health crisis.
