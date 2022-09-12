No gun found after lockdown on Schmon Parkway in Thorold
Niagara Police briefly locked down an area on the Schmon Parkway this afternoon.
Police say they received reports of a possible armed person at building six of The Lofts near Brock University.
A search of the area found no weapons and police say the reports were unfounded.
The area was reopened quickly and police say they will provide more details later.
Statement from Niagara Regional Police - September 12, 2022— NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) September 12, 2022
Reports of a possible armed person at The Lofts located at Schmon parkway in the city of Thorold.
Out of an abundance of caution, this area has been locked down for further investigation. pic.twitter.com/hJ1IADmlYq
Statement 2/2 - September 12, 2022— NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) September 12, 2022
Please be advised that officers on scene have determined that the reports of an armed person in The Lofts was unfounded. No gun was located by our officers.
The previous lockdown has been lifted. Our officers will be clearing the area. pic.twitter.com/bRQZTT6O5j
