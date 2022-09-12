iHeartRadio
No gun found after lockdown on Schmon Parkway in Thorold

Niagara Police briefly locked down an area on the Schmon Parkway this afternoon.

Police say they received reports of a possible armed person at building six of The Lofts near Brock University.

A search of the area found no weapons and police say the reports were unfounded.

The area was reopened quickly and police say they will provide more details later.

 

