No gun found after lockdown on Schmon Parkway in Thorold

Niagara Police briefly locked down an area on the Schmon Parkway this afternoon.

Police say they received reports of a possible armed person at building six of The Lofts near Brock University.

A search of the area found no weapons and police say the reports were unfounded.

The area was reopened quickly and police say they will provide more details later.

Statement from Niagara Regional Police - September 12, 2022



Reports of a possible armed person at The Lofts located at Schmon parkway in the city of Thorold.



Out of an abundance of caution, this area has been locked down for further investigation. pic.twitter.com/hJ1IADmlYq — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) September 12, 2022