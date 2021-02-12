No haircuts, gym visits, or indoor dining for Niagara as we transition into 'Grey' on Tuesday

Niagara is staying in lockdown for at least another two weeks.

Ontario is lifting a stay-at-home order for 27 health districts and moving them back to its colour-coded system of COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday, Feb. 16th.

Niagara is the only community placed in 'Grey/Lockdown' zone despite numbers locally falling.

Being the the 'Grey' zone means no indoor organized public events and social gatherings, except with members of the same household.

Individuals who live alone, including seniors, may consider having exclusive, close contact with another household to help reduce the negative impacts of social isolation

The limit for outdoor organized public events and social gatherings is 10, but physical distancing must be maintained,

Limits for religious services rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services, where physical distancing can be maintained (applies in any venue other than a private dwelling) is 10 people indoors, and 10 people outdoors.

Retail stores, which were previously closed during the stay-at-home order, can open in Niagara on Tuesday with a 25% capacity.

Restaurants can't offer indoor dining. Movie theatres, gyms and hair salons must remain closed.

Eleven of the districts, including Hamilton and Windsor-Essex, will move to the red level and nine, including Ottawa, will move to the orange level.

Health Minister Christine Elliot says that while most regions are being cautiously moved out of shutdown, the risk of new variants means the re-opening is not a return to normal.

A stay at home order remains in effect until at least February 22nd for the Toronto, York and Peel regions as well as the North Bay Parry Sound District.

North Bay was added to the list amid an outbreak at an apartment building where at least 18 people likely have a COVID-19 variant.