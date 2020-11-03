No ice rink at Fort George National Historic Site this year

There will be no vintage ice rink at Fort George in Niagara-On-The-Lake this year.

Parks Canada has decided against setting up the rink this year in the interest of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Most heritage buildings and amenities at the National Historic Site are still open on weekends from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. until January 3rd.

Private guided tours of no more than nine people are also available by reservation on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.