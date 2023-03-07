No injuries after fire in downtown Welland

There are no injuries after a fire this morning in downtown Welland.

Welland Fire says the blaze broke out just after 8 a.m. this morning at a two-storey commercial and residential building on Division Street between King Street and Cross Street.

Officials say everyone was evacuated from the building and no one was hurt.

Crews believe the fire started in an apartment and then spread to other parts of building.

There is no word on the cause.

