No injuries after train derailment in Niagara


port colborne train

No injuries are reported after a train derailment in Port Colborne this morning.

Three cars, full of wheat and grain, came off the tracks near Main Street West.

The road is closed as emergency services clear the tracks and clean up the mess.

It's not clear what caused the derailment, or how long the road will be closed.

