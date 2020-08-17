No injuries following overnight blaze at Welland barn
No injuries to people or animals following an overnight fire in Welland.
It happened at a barn on Darby Road.
Welland Deputy Fire Chief Adam Eckhart says fire fighters stopped the fire, saving a historic barn.
Cause of the blaze and a damage estimate are not yet available.
