No injuries following overnight blaze at Welland barn

CKTB NEWS | Welland Fire Darby Road barn

No injuries to people or animals following an overnight fire in Welland. 

It happened at a barn on Darby Road.  

Welland Deputy Fire Chief Adam Eckhart says fire fighters stopped the fire, saving a historic barn.  

Cause of the blaze and a damage estimate are not yet available. 

