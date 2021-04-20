No injuries in Beamsville after liquid fire inside an industrial building
Lincoln Fire crews remain on the scene of a fire on Christie Dr. in Beamsville.
Fire Chief Greg Hudson says it is a flammable liquid fire inside an industrial building that processes waste oil.
The fire generated large volumes of thick, black smoke that were visible for quite a distance.
Fire fighters were able to knock down the fire quickly but they are still on scene clearing smoke from the building.
No injuries are reported, and no cause or damage estimate is available yet.
-
-
-
Doug Gilham, Meteorologist, The Weather Network - A weather advisory has been issued for NiagaraThe Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for tonight and Wednesday morning as snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected. Environment Canada says you can expect rapidly accumulating snow, and reduced visibility in the overnight hours into Wednesday morning.