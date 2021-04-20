No injuries in Beamsville after liquid fire inside an industrial building

Lincoln Fire crews remain on the scene of a fire on Christie Dr. in Beamsville.

Fire Chief Greg Hudson says it is a flammable liquid fire inside an industrial building that processes waste oil.

The fire generated large volumes of thick, black smoke that were visible for quite a distance.

Fire fighters were able to knock down the fire quickly but they are still on scene clearing smoke from the building.

No injuries are reported, and no cause or damage estimate is available yet.

