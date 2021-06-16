No injuries reported after fire at Humberstone Manor Supportive Living in Port Colborne
No injuries are being reported after a fire at a large care home facility in Port Colborne.
The city's Corporate Communications Officer Alex Pedersen confirms no injuries have been reported after this morning's fire at Humberstone Manor Supportive Living on King Street.
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.
All residents were safely evacuated from the building.
More on this story as it develops.