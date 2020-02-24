No injuries reported after fire on Cushman Road

An industrial machinery and equipment company in St. Catharines expects to continue on as usual this morning after a weekend fire.

Firefighters battled the blaze at Seaway Fluid Power on Cushman Road late Friday evening and into Saturday morning.

Officials for the company have taken to Twitter saying the fire impacted a large section of the building, but no one was injured.

They say they have been in contact with their suppliers and although they may have to 'rush around a bit,' they expect business will continue today.