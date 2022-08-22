No job action at Brock today after CUPE reaches deal with university

CUPE has reached a tentative agreement with Brock University on behalf of a group of 150 workers who were set to begin job action today.

Negotiators for CUPE 1295, which represents custodians, tradespersons and grounds crew, reached the deal with the university over the weekend.

Details of the deal will remain confidential until members of CUPE 1295 meet later this week to review the agreement and vote on its ratification.

“I am proud of the determination our members showed all throughout a tough round of negotiations,” said Ken McClelland, president of CUPE 1295. “Their solidarity was key to reaching a deal that values the contribution they make to life at Brock.”