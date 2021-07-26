No kayak, no problem. Welland has successful first month of boat rentals on rec canal

The city of Welland says its new boat rental facility location has been running successfully for a few weeks now.

The Welland Boat Rental Program, located at the Rotary Club of Welland Park, has been operating successfully since its opening on June 19th.

Mayor Frank Campion says the site offers many more opportunities to enhance your experience on the recreational canal and enjoy the extra room for gathering spaces and picnics.

You can rent canoes, kayaks, paddles, and pedal boats at the location between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends, depending on the weather.

You can find the reservation system under boat rentals at www.welland.ca.

