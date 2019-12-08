No Lotto 649 jackpot winner
No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 11 will be approximately $7 million.
The winning numbers in Saturday's Lotto 6-49 draw were: 18, 32, 36, 37, 38 & 45.
Bonus 13.
Guaranteed $1 million prize
45486483-01
Roundtable Round #2 (Janice Arnoldi, Terry Ugulini)
Tim Denis Roundtable (Canada Summer Games in Niagara, Peleton Husband Backlash/Peleton Commercial Controversy, Is the Age of Ageing Politicians Coming to an End?)
Community Care 12 Days of Christmas/Great Holiday Food Drive
Tim Speaks with District Vice President Meridian Credit Union Shelley Dix regarding Community Care 12 Days of Christmas/Great Holiday Food Drive
Roundtable Round #1 (Ruth Unrau,Glen Walker)
Tim Denis Roundtable (The Irishman Running Time, Robert DeNiro, Overdose Stats/Opioid Addiction, Russians Banned for Doping, Is the Age of Ageing Politicians Coming to an End?)