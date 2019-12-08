No Lotto 649 jackpot winner

No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.



However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.



The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 11 will be approximately $7 million.

The winning numbers in Saturday's Lotto 6-49 draw were: 18, 32, 36, 37, 38 & 45.



Bonus 13.



Guaranteed $1 million prize



45486483-01