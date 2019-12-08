iHeartRadio
No Lotto 649 jackpot winner

lotto649

No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
    
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
    
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 11 will be approximately $7 million.

The winning numbers in Saturday's Lotto 6-49 draw were: 18, 32, 36, 37, 38 & 45.
    
Bonus 13.
    
Guaranteed $1 million prize
    
45486483-01

 

