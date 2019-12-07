iHeartRadio
No Lotto Max winner

lotto max

No winning ticket was sold for the $21 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
    
The jackpot for the next draw on Dec. 10 will be approximately $26 million.

The winning numbers in Friday's Lotto Max draw for an estimated $21 million: 9, 11, 17, 19, 35, 36 & 43.
     
Bonus 28.

