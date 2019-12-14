No Lotto Max winner

No winning ticket was sold for the $31 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.



The jackpot for the next draw on Dec. 17 will be approximately $40 million.

The winning numbers in Friday's Lotto Max draw for an estimated $31 million: 2, 12, 14, 15, 26, 34 & 39.



Bonus 48.



In the event of any discrepancy between this list and the official winning numbers, the latter shall prevail.