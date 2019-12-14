No Lotto Max winner
No winning ticket was sold for the $31 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next draw on Dec. 17 will be approximately $40 million.
The winning numbers in Friday's Lotto Max draw for an estimated $31 million: 2, 12, 14, 15, 26, 34 & 39.
Bonus 48.
In the event of any discrepancy between this list and the official winning numbers, the latter shall prevail.
Daughter with Special Needs In Home Two Hours Away
Matt Holmes Speaks with Laurie Didyk and Chris Mindorff from Grimsby regarding their special needs daughter moved to a home two hours away
Budget Night St. Catharines Council/Future of Garden City Golf Course
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. CatharInes City Councilor Merritton Ward Greg Miller regarding budget night at St. Catharines council and future of Garden City Golf course
Burgoyne Bridge Barriers To Be Installed By April
Matt Holmes Speaks with Niagara Region CAO Ron Tripp regarding the Burgoyne Bridge barriers being installed by April 2020