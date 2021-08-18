No major increase in Americans coming to Fort Erie track as Canadian fan base remains strong

The Fort Erie Race Track says they haven't seen a major increase of Americans coming to watch the races since the border opened to vaccinated U.S. residents on August 9th.

Manager of Media & Communications, Hayley Morrison tells CKTB their fan base in Canada has remained solid since they reopened this season.

Morrison says they are operating at reduced capacity for fans to come watch live racing.

She says the track is collecting contact tracing information from spectators, and people are asked to wear masks until seated.

Monday's races are at 1 p.m. and Tuesday's are at 4 p.m.

The track is busy preparing for the 86th running of the Prince of Wales Stakes on Tuesday, Sept. 14th.

The $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes is Fort Erie Race Track's signature event, for Canada's finest three-year-old thoroughbreds running 1 mile and 3/16 on Fort Erie's dirt track.

The day will feature food trucks and live music.

Ontario entered Step 3 of the reopening plan on July 16th, allowing for spectators to return to the race track.

Spectators are permitted at a maximum capacity of 75% or 5,000 people (whichever is less) for outdoor races.

For events with fixed seating, spectators permitted at a maximum capacity of 75% or 15,000 people - whichever is less.